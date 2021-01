EMBED >More News Videos At the current pace, vaccinations for the entire population of Los Angeles County won't be completed until June 2022, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new study out of USC found people in Los Angeles County are more willing to wear a mask compared to people in other parts of the country.The study found 67% of people in L.A. County are likely to wear a mask when in close contact with people outside their household, and 63% wear masks while exercising outside compared to the national average of 22%.The study also found people in Los Angeles County are less likely to come into contact with people outside their households.