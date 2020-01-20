celebrity babies

Ashley Graham, Justin Ervin welcome baby boy: 'Our lives changed for the better'

By Danny Clemens
Ashley Graham is a mom!

The supermodel announced the birth of her son with filmmaker Justin Ervin Monday, writing on her Instagram story that their child was born on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 18.

"At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, our lives changed for the better. Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time," she said in part. Graham did not reveal the child's name or post a photo of the newborn.

Graham and Ervin announed their pregnancy on Aug. 14, 2019, their ninth wedding anniversary.



Graham discussed her prengancy in this month's issue of Vogue, telling the magazine that she was due on Jan. 11, making the child "a Capricorn-just like his dad."

"I don't know anything about boys, so I'm so excited," she told Vogue.

Added Ervin: "She owed me a boy. What with all of this wonderful, divine, feminine energy she has around her 24/7, I want a little sidekick."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebrity birthsparentingentertainmentcelebrity babiesfamily
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY BABIES
Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden welcome baby daughter
Father's Day: Sweet celebrity dad quotes
Kim Kardashian West reveals new baby's name
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome baby boy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of intentionally ramming vehicle in triple fatal crash in Temescal Valley
Hundreds honor MLK Day at 35th Annual Kingdom Day Parade
Kaiser Woodland Hills canceling surgeries after water shutdown
Inmate death at Theo Lacy Jail in Orange being investigated
12-year-old hospitalized following hit-and-run crash in El Monte
Hate-filled signs removed from Calabasas condo balcony
Barricaded suspect sets fires at East Hollywood residence
Show More
Here's what you need to know about Yosemite's 'firefall'
Massive fire engulfs Seal Beach apartment complex, leaves 2 injured
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
2 dead, 15 injured in shooting outside Kansas City bar
Large sword, other weapons found in stolen vehicle in Santa Clarita
More TOP STORIES News