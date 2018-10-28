The south side of the Manhattan Beach Pier was the scene for some epic waves and epic costumes. It was the annual Scare and Tear Costume Surf Contest.It's held each year just before Halloween. More than 60 competitors are judged on both their surfing skills and their costumes. Half the scoring measured surfing, the other half was creativity and durability of the costume.The event started in 2005 as a fundraiser for Adam Frand, a local high school student and surfer who died from heart complications.Each year the competitors remember him with a moment of silence before the event. The event was sponsored by local surf shop Spyder Surf.