SOCIETY

8-year-old girl named Saga pulls out pre-Viking era sword from Sweden lake

This photo taken in July 2018 and released by the Jonkopings lans Museum on Friday, Oct. 5 2018 shows a pre-Viking era sword in Jonkopings, Sweden. (Annie Rosen/Jonkopings lans Museum via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark --
Her name conjures up Old Nordic tales about heroic accomplishments and that's exactly what Saga this summer did when she stumbled on a pre-Viking-era sword in a southern Sweden lake.

Saga Vanecek, 8, was helping her father with his boat in the Vidostern lake when she stepped on an 85-centimeter (34-inch) sword in a holster made of wood and leather. The sword is believed to be about 1,500 years old.

Mikael Nordstrom of the local Jonkoping County museum said Friday that the little girl's find prompted others to seek out long-lost treasures in a lake that had been diminished by drought.

A broach from between 300 to 400 A.D. was eventually found.

Nordstrom said archaeologists are trying to understand why the items were there. For sacrificial purposes is one suggestion.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldswedenswordhistory
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
Mural No. 8 in Hermosa Beach celebrates punk rock scene
Gerber announces search for its next spokesbaby
Toddler shreds more than $1K saved up for Utah Utes season tickets
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE: Senate to take procedural vote on Kavanaugh
Lyft driver arrested in Van Nuys rape
Family of slain Silver Lake Trader Joe's worker files claim against LAPD
Sexual assault survivors protest Kavanaugh in Hollywood
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Encinitas shark attack victim released from children's hospital
Nobel Peace Prize honors fight against sexual violence
Debbie Reynolds' dance studio in NoHo to be demolished
Show More
South Korea's ex-President Lee gets 15-years in prison for corruption
Dodgers take Game 1 of NLDS over Atlanta Braves
Armed man robs jewelry from Pasadena Macy's
Hate letter sent to elementary school principal in Highland
CHP seizes 850 pounds of marijuana from U-Haul truck in IE
More News