SOCIETY

Kindergarteners surprise deaf custodian, sign 'Happy Birthday' song for him

EMBED </>More Videos

It was a priceless surprise for a hearing-impaired school custodian in Tennessee on his 60th birthday.

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. --
It was a priceless surprise for a hearing-impaired school custodian in Tennessee on his 60th birthday!

Kindergarteners at Hickerson Elementary School in Tullahoma learned "Happy Birthday" in sign language.

Custodian James Anthony got the big surprise when he walked into a classroom.

The school posted the video to its Facebook page.

The school's principal says Anthony is beloved by students, who call him "Mr. James".

He's worked at the school for 15 years.

A school nurse and a group of teachers taught the children how to sign the song.

Anthony said he was touched by the performance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydeafsign languagebirthdayu.s. & worldsurpriseTennessee
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
More Society
Top Stories
Police chase ends with PIT maneuver in North Hollywood
2 die after falling from overlook in Yosemite National Park
Package addressed to Maxine Waters in LA contained explosive device
At least 5 injured in crash on 101 Fwy in Woodland Hills
Mattis expected to send hundreds of troops to US-Mexico border
LA city attorney reject's Tom Arnold's criminal complaint against Mark Burnett
Suspicious packages to DeNiro and Biden intercepted
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on freeway in Diamond Bar
Show More
Suspect caught inside Sherman Oaks Galleria parking garage
Suspicious package addressed to Maxine Waters in LA investigated
Japanese company pays employees to get full night's sleep
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 3 preview
Bodies of 2 women duct-taped together wash ashore in Manhattan
More News