Take a journey through Topanga Canyon

TOPANGA CANYON, LOS ANGELES --Take a break from chaotic city life, unwind and get inspired at one of the most magical places in LA!
Topanga Canyon is the perfect destination to wander through and explore all things art, history, nature, food and shopping. Here are just a few gems you'll find in this spiritual vortex!
Wild Love Apothecary
This herbal shop and old-school pharmacy is taking plant-based diets to a whole new level! At Wild Love Apothecary, they combine modern alchemy, ancient plant wisdom, and regenerative practices with the purpose of healing the mind, body and soul. If you're looking for an energy boost, a wrinkle remover or to improve your health all-around, this is the place for you. https://www.wildloveapothecary.com/
Canyon Bistro
Enhance your experience in the hills of Topanga by dining at this local favorite. Their menu offers a variety of traditional French, American and Italian foods - and yes, there are plenty of vegan options to choose from as well! If you aren't hungry, simply enjoy a glass of wine or beer in the patio while grooving to live music Friday nights during the summer. https://www.canyonbistrotopanga.com/
Hidden Treasures
The name of this vintage shop says it all! The distinct and fun outside décor will draw you inside, but the abundance of hippie fashions will keep you there for hours. If you're looking to add some color to your closet, this is the place to go. And who knows, you may even bump into a celebrity or two! http://www.hiddentreasurestopanga.com/
Topanga Homegrown
Whether it's your first or your 20th time exploring Topanga, a souvenir for yourself or the perfect gift for that special someone is what you'll find at Topanga Homegrown. Scented candles, hand-crafted jewelry, fun books and unique clothing are just a few items you'll discover at this bohemian shop. https://www.facebook.com/topangahomegrown.
Jalan Jalan Imports
If you're one of those who believes rubbing the happy Buddha's tummy will bring you good luck, chances are you're going to love Jalan Jalan Imports. This outdoor boutique in the heart of Topanga Canyon is a candyland of Buddha statues, crystals and all things spiritual. Enjoy a complimentary tea as you stroll around looking at some of the most beautiful and unique hand-carved statuaries in Los Angeles, or simply meditate by the gorgeous waterfall. Jalan Jalan is more than just a store, it is a sanctuary that will leave you feeling energized and at peace. http://jalanjalanimports.com/
Inn of the Seventh Ray
What do you get when you combine delicious food with spectacular views of the Topanga Canyon scenery? Some may call it "heaven on earth," but we call it the Inn of the Seventh Ray. Known as one of the most romantic restaurants in L.A., this hidden gem certainly lives up to its prestige. The atmosphere and energy, along with its natural beauty and tasty healthy food is what makes it so special. https://www.innoftheseventhray.com
Topanga Living Café
If you're looking for the full Topanga Canyon "experience" then the Topanga Living Café or TLC (as the locals call it) is a must-do! This cute hub offers diverse breakfast and lunch options, as well as organic smoothies and juices, baked goods, and a full espresso bar. Their items are a feast for your palate, your eyes...and your Instagram feed!
Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum
Will Greer's Theatricum Botaniucm is a beautiful outdoor family-run theater dedicated to the classics and the canyon. It was created in the 1950s with the purpose of giving blacklisted actors at the time a platform to perform, and it is now one of the oldest theaters still standing in LA. You can count on a full house, so make sure to reserve tickets here: https://theatricum.com/
Flower Power Topanga
This cute little flower shop at the bend of Topanga Canyon Boulevard offers flowers that are freshly-picked every morning from the farms in Ventura, Napalmo and Oxnard, along with oils from Pahoa, Hawaii and all organic herbs and teas from Mountain Rose in Eugene, Oregon. The owner is all about spreading love and accommodates customers with best flowers at an even better price! https://www.facebook.com/Flower-Power-Topanga-268335003609951/
Topanga Mercantile
Located in a colorful courtyard, surrounded by several other hip, locally owned shops, you'll find the flagship of the courtyard, Topanga Mercantile, formerly Topanga Candle Company. Known for its high end, fragrant candles, they've recently expanded their store to nearly triple the size, adding jewelry, recycled leather products, textiles, collectibles and more, all by artists in Topanga. They've also added a brand new candle bar where you can pick the vessel, the color and the fragrance and have fun making your own candle!
http://www.topangacandles.com