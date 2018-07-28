Take family walk at Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy

The folks at the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy want you to take a hike. In fact, they want your whole family to take a hike.For 30 years the conservancy has been taking families on nature walks. The walks start at the White Point Nature Preserve.The family-oriented nature walks are led by volunteer naturalists and historians.The free walks do not require a reservation. Each month, the naturalist focuses on a different aspect of the native habitat and wildlife.The walks take place at 9 a.m. the first Saturday of the month.