Take family walk at Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (KABC) --The folks at the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy want you to take a hike. In fact, they want your whole family to take a hike.
For 30 years the conservancy has been taking families on nature walks. The walks start at the White Point Nature Preserve.
The family-oriented nature walks are led by volunteer naturalists and historians.
The free walks do not require a reservation. Each month, the naturalist focuses on a different aspect of the native habitat and wildlife.
The walks take place at 9 a.m. the first Saturday of the month.