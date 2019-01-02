SOCIETY

Take one last look at massive Rose Parade floats in Pasadena

EMBED </>More Videos

Lovers of the Rose Parade will get one last day to check out the massive floral floats during a viewing in Pasadena Wednesday.

By
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Lovers of the Rose Parade will get one last day to check out the massive floral floats during a viewing in Pasadena Wednesday.

People can come check out the large floats between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. along Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards. Senior citizens and anyone with a disability will be allowed early entry at 7 a.m.

All the floats that debuted during the 130th Rose Parade - including the one that caught fire - are on display. During the parade, the 90-foot Chinese American Heritage Foundation float broke down and a small fire erupted, but it was quickly put out.

Unfortunately, those responsible for the float will be fined. According to Fiesta Floats, any float that breaks down or causes a delay in the parade faces fines.

General admission for the float viewing is $15 per person and children age 5 and under get in for free.

To learn more about where you can get advanced tickets and parking information, you may go to tournamentofroses.com/post-parade-a-showcase-of-floats/.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyrose paradefireparadecommunityflower showPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
LA to hold special election, build more housing in 2019
More Society
Top Stories
Transmission fluid leak may have caused Rose Parade float fire
SoCal's strong winds topple big rigs, increase risk of fires
US authorities fire tear gas into Mexico to stop migrants
Mega Millions winning ticket sold in $425M drawing
Legalized pot in CA: A look at the industry 1 year later
At least 6 killed, 16 injured in Denmark train accident
3 arrested after chase ends in crash in Hyde Park area
2 found dead in 'suspicious' house fire in Santa Ana
Show More
Rose Parade floats on display in Pasadena
6-year-old Oakland girl struck by 'celebratory gunfire'
How to prevent video game pain
Texas mascot charges at Georgia's bulldog prior to game
Purdue superfan who predicted upset dies of cancer at 20
More News