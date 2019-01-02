PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --Lovers of the Rose Parade will get one last day to check out the massive floral floats during a viewing in Pasadena Wednesday.
People can come check out the large floats between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. along Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards. Senior citizens and anyone with a disability will be allowed early entry at 7 a.m.
All the floats that debuted during the 130th Rose Parade - including the one that caught fire - are on display. During the parade, the 90-foot Chinese American Heritage Foundation float broke down and a small fire erupted, but it was quickly put out.
Unfortunately, those responsible for the float will be fined. According to Fiesta Floats, any float that breaks down or causes a delay in the parade faces fines.
General admission for the float viewing is $15 per person and children age 5 and under get in for free.
To learn more about where you can get advanced tickets and parking information, you may go to tournamentofroses.com/post-parade-a-showcase-of-floats/.