Taxi drivers march for curbside pickup at LAX; traffic delays expected

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Officials at Los Angeles International Airport urged passengers Monday to allow extra time to get to the Central Terminal Area as taxi drivers held a demonstration to demand the right to resume curbside pickups.The activities could impact passengers until 2 p.m., airport officials said.The drivers held a rally during the morning at the Authorized Taxicab Supervision lot before marching to the Clifton A. Moore Administration Building for a news conference in the afternoon. They walked on the sidewalk around the arrival level during the march.Demonstrators say the pickup changes , which went into effect in October and have led to travelers going to a separate lot to catch a taxi, have led to a drastic decline in revenue.The airport made the change to reduce congestion in the airport, but taxi drivers say the move is hurting business.