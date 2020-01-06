Society

Taxi drivers to march for curbside pickup at LAX; traffic delays expected

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Officials at Los Angeles International Airport urged passengers Monday to allow extra time to get to the Central Terminal Area because taxi drivers plan a demonstration to demand the right to resume curbside pickups.

The activities could impact passengers between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., airport officials said.

The drivers will rally at 10:45 a.m. at the Authorized Taxicab Supervision lot at 6150 W. 96th St. then march to the Clifton A. Moore Administration Building at 1 World Way for a 12:30 p.m. news conference, according to the Taxi Workers Alliance of Los Angeles. They are expected to walk on the sidewalk around the arrival level.

Demonstrators say the pickup changes, which went into effect in October and have led to travelers going to a separate lot to catch a taxi, have led to a drastic decline in revenue.

The airport made the change to reduce congestion in the airport, but taxi drivers say the move is hurting business.

City News Service contributed to this report.
