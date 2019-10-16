Society

Teacher wears controversial Columbus Day sweatshirt to spark discussion

DETROIT -- A Michigan teacher used Columbus Day to make a personal statement about the explorer and spark a discussion.

Emma Howland-Bolton's sweatshirt read, "Columbus was a murderer."

Bolton said her goal was to have a conversation with her students about how there are different perspectives and narratives.

The school wasn't happy about how she went about it and asked her to take the sweatshirt off.

The school said the lesson plan was not approved.

Ultimately, Bolton faced no discipline.
