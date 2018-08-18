SOCIETY

Teams compete to pull FedEx plane 12 feet in Long Beach for Special Olympics charity

EMBED </>More Videos

It's not easy to move a 124,000-pound FedEx cargo plane, but when you have a team of 25 backing you up while raising money for the Special Olympics - the plane is on the move at the Long Beach Airport. (KABC)

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
It's not easy to move a 124,000-pound FedEx cargo plane, but when you have a team of 25 backing you up while raising money for the Special Olympics - the plane is on the move at the Long Beach Airport.

"It's just like pulling a semi-truck and everything, and it's just so heavy. But you've got motivated people and everything. What more can you ask for?" athlete Chris Munyon said.

It's one of Munyon's favorite events because he gets to see so many Special Olympics friends from across Southern California. Last year, $151,000 was raised. So far this year, more than $181,000 has been raised.

"My teammates right here are just day-in and day-out. It's just being with your friends, close family, it's fun," Munyon said.

Fifty teams compete to see who can move the plane 12 feet the fastest. The winning team got a trophy.

"We have events, we have booths, we have facepainting. We have everything to make it a real fun family day," coordinator Adam Christin said.

Christin is a retired CHP lieutenant who also serves as a coach for the Special Olympics.

"The greatest part about it is that the athletes are very loving. The fact is that what they do is they give more to me and to everyone else out here than we ever get from them. It's just an amazing thing," he said.

All the fund raised go directly to the Special Olympics athletes to help them buy uniforms, pay for transportation and enter competitions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycharitiesdonationsspecial olympicsathletesairplanefedexairport newssportsLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Meet Regina Scott, LAPD's 1st black woman deputy chief
D23 Expo: Sneak peek at biggest Disney fan event in the world
Cool Kid Victor Sanchez-Hernandez helps classmates find college opportunities
More Society
Top Stories
Body found near vehicle belonging to missing LA County fire captain
VIDEO: Dad, son drive through inferno in Glacier National Park
IE man arrested while taking pregnant wife to hospital wanted for murder, ICE says
Man killed after allegedly attacking sibling with knife in Culver City
Chargers defeat Seahawks 24-14 in preseason game
Backstreet Boys fans injured in storm at Oklahoma concert
Castaic Middle School teacher found days after going missing
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Show More
Rams defeat Raiders 19-15 in preseason opener
105-year-old California man receives college diploma
Man fatally struck after trying to carjack drivers in Mead Valley
Bode Miller's wife shares dying daughter's photo for awareness
Officials investigate cause of death for Colorado mom, kids
More News