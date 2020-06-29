Teddy bears raise awareness for Black Lives Matter movement in Downtown Los Angeles

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6275820" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Democratic Party of Orange County is calling for John Wayne's name to be removed from the airport in Santa Ana.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An art installation in Downtown Los Angeles is using stuffed animals to send a powerful message.The Bear the Truth Organization arranged nearly 1,200 teddy bears in front of City Hall on Sunday.The curation aims to raise awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement and end racism.Many of the teddies were donated after word spread via social media.Organizers hope the cause helps give kids a voice to end social inequality."Teddy bears, they're all different. Different sizes, different shapes, different colors but they're all valuable. They all have some value. Every child loves each one that they have and they love them all the same," said Ava-Mae Curahwith Bear the Truth.Organizers hope the Los Angeles display is the start of a global movement. They are happy to help continue the conversation to stop racism.