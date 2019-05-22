Teen actress has passion for helping others, empowering girls

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It takes dedication to be an actress. But only a Cool Kid can balance her packed performing schedule with school and volunteering with causes that are close to her heart."I've worked on over 40 films since I was 3 and a half," Caitlin Carmichael tells us.Thankfully, she has a flexible school schedule. "I've been a student at California Virtual Academy, powered by the K-12 platform since I was five in kindergarten."Between acting projects, Caitlin spends time giving back to causes that are close to her heart. Her passion to serve others started at a very young age."When I was 4 years old, I began feeding the homeless through my church," Caitlin explains. "And this really prompted me to create my own organization to feed the homeless."Caitlin's mother, Catherine, says her education has been very important to her. "It has given her the foundation to pursue her dreams, and the flexibility to pursue her dreams."Caitlin says she feels extremely blessed to have grown up with such a strong female role model that is her mom. "She's inspired such a strong worth ethic in me and really just the power of giving back to the lives of those around you."Cailtin's mom is a four year breast cancer survivor, she says, and that inspired her to become involved with the American Cancer Society."The American Cancer Society just launched a new campaign called researchers," Caitlin explains. "But it's actually research-HERS, in all caps, to inspire the femininity of the campaign."Caitlin is the West Coast Teen Ambassador for the American Cancer Society."This campaign empowers girls in STEM programs and funds female scientists in cancer research," she said. "We are kicking off raising $50,000 in the month of May, which is National Cancer Research month, to fund female scientists. We're all about girl power."Caitlin's mom says that traveling all over the world to film in different locations has given her daughter a global perspective.And she's not slowing down! Caitlin will graduate from High School, even though she's only 14, and plans to attend UCLA this fall and continue her philanthropy work."I'm graduating with a 4.65 GPA and I am actually valedictorian of my senior class of 386 students," Caitlin says, proudly.Way to go, Caitlin. You're a true Cool Kid!