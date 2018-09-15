SOCIETY

Teen finds purse with $10,000 inside, turns it in to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

Rhami Zeini, 16, turned $10,000 in to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office after he found a purse filled with the cash on a street. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) --
A Santa Barbara County teenager is being recognized for his remarkable good deed after he found a purse with $10,000 cash inside and turned it in to authorities.

Rhami Zeini, 16, was driving home from school when he saw the purse in the road, sheriff's officials said. After unsuccessfully trying to determine the identity of the owner, the teen and his parents drove to a sheriff's station.

Authorities were able to contact the purse's owner "who was very grateful, as you can imagine," and arranged to have it returned to her, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"She believes she left it on the roof of her car when she drove away," the statement said.

The purse's owner gave the Laguna Blanca High School student $100 as a token of her appreciation.

"Rhami said he was just doing what he would want someone else to do if he lost something valuable," the Sheriff's Office said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodgood samaritanrewardteenteenagerteenagersSanta Barbara County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Navy vet recalls time on USS Carolina as Florence batters NC coast
Spanish-speaking Taco Bell worker refuses to help English-speaking customers
Mariachi Maestro empowers musicians
More Society
Top Stories
NoHo standoff: Gunman in custody after neighbors' dispute
NC death toll climbs to 10 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Border Patrol agent arrested for allegedly killing 4 women
Woman barricaded in Castaic apartment after shooting at deputies
Mom of MS-13 victim struck, killed at daughter's memorial site
Pedestrian killed in Van Nuys hit-run involving 2 cars
Spanish-speaking Taco Bell worker refuses to help English-speaking customers
Navy vet recalls time on USS Carolina as Florence batters NC coast
Show More
Nipsey Hussle's Hyde Park store investigated for reported shooting, stabbing
Family of 'Penny Pinching Bandit' suspect to file lawsuit against LAPD
Injured Moreno Valley K-9 back on the job after dramatic scuffle
1 killed in Sunland 'Halloween House' fire
Pasadena firefighter talks disaster preparedness amid Florence
More News