Teen football player who provided care to family sick with COVID honored by LA Rams, law firm

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles high school football player is being rewarded for his strength. When he and his family contracted COVID-19 last year, 17-year-old Josh Morales took care of the cooking and cleaning - all while nursing his parents and brother back to health."Me and my mom were going through a lot, especially my brother, and I've never seen my mom ever become this sick before... This one was really tough," Morales said.Morales was the glue that held the family together, and to recognize his commitment to family and football, the Los Angeles Rams and the Wallace Firm are making him their first "WallaceWins.com Heart & Hustle Award" award winner."That's a very tough situation that he was in. Being able to take care of himself and take care of his family, that's a very admirable trait, especially for someone so young," said Rams player David Long Jr.Besides taking care of his family, Morales maintained a 3.7 GPA at Loyola High School.The Wallace Firm will give Morales a $5,000 check. He'll also be getting tickets to an upcoming Rams game.Morales is also appreciative of everything he's learned on the playing field that carries over to everyday life during difficult time."You always got to keep going, keep pushing, and I think that's something football has really taught me, especially throughout these hard times with COVID," Morales said.Morales' family is doing better and thanks to the Rams and the Wallace Firm, it's looking brighter for him too as he prepares to graduate from Loyola High School.