SOCIETY

Covington Catholic student sues Washington Post for $250 million

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen in midst of confrontation at rally sues Washington Post

WASHINGTON --
The Kentucky high school student at the center of a controversial viral video is taking legal action against the Washington Post.

The Hemmer Defrank Wessels Law Firm has filed a lawsuit against the newspaper on behalf of Nicholas Sandmann.

Sandmann was at the annual March For Life rally in Washington last month, wearing a "Make American Great Again" hat.

He was captured on video smiling as Omaha Tribe elder Nathan Phillips played a drum and chanted.

After the images spread rapidly, especially on social media, Sandmann was accused of bigotry.

Opinions changed for some when another video of a group of black men, self-identified as Hebrew Israelites, taunting Sandmann's group appeared.

According to the lawsuit, the Washington Post "wrongfully targeted and bullied Nicholas because he was the white catholic student wearing a red Make America Great Again souvenir cap."

A spokeswoman for the Post said the paper is reviewing the matter and will "mount a vigorous defense."

Sandmann said he was trying to ease tension by smiling at Phillips and denied any racist behavior.

The suit is seeking $250 million in damages, which is the amount Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spent to buy the newspaper.

SEE MORE:

Covington Catholic HS students were not instigators in confrontational video, Kentucky bishop says

Native American elder, teen at center of crowd in viral video speak out

Native American elder willing to sit down with teen after confrontation at Lincoln Memorial
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyteenlawsuitu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Eyewitness This: Free med school tuition, SoCal megastorm, Yosemite's 'firefall'
Viral video shows boy in wheelchair bouncing on trampoline
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Boy raises nearly $5K from hot chocolate for border wall
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect ID'd in 1973 murder of Newport Beach girl
Worker killed when tire explodes at John Wayne Airport workshop
Bicyclist dead after being struck by 2 vehicles in Koreatown
SoCal storm to bring snow to lower elevations Wednesday
Eyewitness This: Free med school tuition, SoCal megastorm, Yosemite's 'firefall'
Southwest cancels hundreds of flights, blames mechanics' union
Protesters call for WeHo mayor to resign amid sexual misconduct allegations
Lancaster: Man arrested in deadly assault outside Jack in the Box
Show More
Iowa mom gets life in prison for death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Pomona man arrested, charged with murder in 1990 Inglewood cold case
SoCal megastorm could cause $725B in damage: report
Porter Ranch triple homicide was not random attack, police say
Newsom visits SoCal cities to collaborate on affordable housing
More News