SWEET MOMENT: Grocery store worker lets teen with autism help him restock shelves

A sweet and captivating interaction between a store employee and teen with autism. (KTRK)

BATON ROGUE, La. (KABC) --
A heartwarming video of the interaction between a grocery store employee and a young man with autism has gone viral.

Sid Edwards captured video of his son, Jack Ryan Edwards, who has autism, stacking shelves with the help of a store worker from Rouses Markets in Baton Rouge on July 29.

Jack's sister, Delaney Edwards Alwosaibi, wrote on Facebook that her brother became interested in stacking shelves and the pair worked together for over 30 minutes.

"I'm watching a miracle in action," Edwards' father is heard saying in this video clip.

Edwards Alwosaibi said the store worker, named Jordan Taylor, was "patient, accepting, and selfless" adding, "he had no idea what he was doing that day would mean so much to us."

The Facebook post featuring the video has already been shared over 5,000 times on Facebook with many praising Jordan.

Taylor said it was Edwards' idea to help him.

"I never pictured all this would happen," Taylor said through tears. "I was just being me. That's it, I just wanted to help somebody else out. Enjoy something."

This is an experience Taylor says he'll never forget.

KTRK-TV contributed to this report.
