Temple City is the childhood hometown of ABC7's Christina Salvo.Temple City wasn't incorporated until 1960, but the Women's Club adopted this slogan and flower in 1944: "Temple City, Home of the Camellias."They first celebrated with a parade and crowned a "Camellia Queen," and in 1946, held the first Camellia Festival.The Soaring Teapot is a must-see in Temple City. The sculptural fountain is at the corner of Las Tunas Drive and Rosemead Boulevard.The beautiful San Gabriel Mountains, which are the city's ever-present backdrop, always make Christina think of home.