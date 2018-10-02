EYE ON L.A.

San Gabriel Valley's Temple City: Home of the Camellias

Temple City, Calif. (KABC) --
Temple City is the childhood hometown of ABC7's Christina Salvo.

Temple City wasn't incorporated until 1960, but the Women's Club adopted this slogan and flower in 1944: "Temple City, Home of the Camellias."

They first celebrated with a parade and crowned a "Camellia Queen," and in 1946, held the first Camellia Festival.

The Soaring Teapot is a must-see in Temple City. The sculptural fountain is at the corner of Las Tunas Drive and Rosemead Boulevard.

The beautiful San Gabriel Mountains, which are the city's ever-present backdrop, always make Christina think of home.
