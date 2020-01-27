Society

Texas 3rd grader snags $1K after winning national colossal cabbage contest

WILLIS, Texas -- A Texas third grader has some big bragging rights, and she has the green thumb to prove it!

Braylen Davidson was among the one million third graders who participated in the National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program in hopes of winning Best in State.

Well, she pulled it off!

On top of taking home the top prize in Texas, Davidson will receive a savings bond worth $1,000 toward her education.

Bonnie Plants says growing a colossal cabbage may sound like a daunting task for young kids but f it's actuall

Steps include giving plants at least six hours of full sunlight or more, if possible, and making sure cabbages have plenty of space, up to three feet on each side to spread out.

The program is free to any third-grade classroom in the 48 contiguous states.

Head over to Bonnie Plants website for a list of gardening tips and recipes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasconteststexas newsfoodgardeningu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant: Crash investigation continues as LA mourns
Calabasas helicopter crash: What we know about the victims
'Kobe just meant the world to me'
New Mid-City mural honors Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter
Kobe Bryant's last interview with ABC7
Thousands gather to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant
LA landmarks light up in purple and gold to honor Kobe Bryant
Show More
Michelle Obama wins Grammy Award for 'Best Spoken Word Album'
2 OC coaches also killed in Calabasas helicopter crash
2 LAPD officers injured after crash in South LA
Newport Beach residents hold vigil near Kobe Bryant's home
Grammys honors Kobe Bryant with Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men
More TOP STORIES News