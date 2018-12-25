Texas group brings holiday cheer to migrants seeking asylum

The holiday season is about spending time with loved ones at home, but what about people who are without a home?The League of United Latin American Citizens, along with Team Brownsville, made food and brought toys and other necessities to give to immigrants looking to cross over the border in Matamoros into Texas."T-shirts, jeans, shoes, shoelaces because they do take shoelaces away, belts," said Elias Cantu, a LULAC member.Volunteers came from all over Texas to bring cheer and love to migrants during the holiday season. Cantu said it's more about making sure people can survive.But it wouldn't be the holidays without some cheer - asylum seekers were given their own Christmas presents and a few pinatas.Cantu said it's up to neighboring citizens to help provide for those in need."No one should be going hungry, especially when there's a community that can easily standup and provide," Cantu said.