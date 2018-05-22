SOCIETY

The 3 best food and drink events in Los Angeles this week

The Bloc | Photo: Chris I./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From lawn games and craft cocktails to an African arts and food festival, there's plenty to explore if you're hungry for something new.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Echo Park Eats at Echo Park Branch Library



Photo: star5112/Flickr

Tonight: Join The Food Truck Collective for a weekly street food fest. Taste some of the city's most popular food trucks while enjoying music and games.

When: Tuesday, May 22, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Echo Park Branch Library, 1410 W. Temple St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Memorial Lawn Party on The Bloc





Start your holiday weekend early at the Memorial Lawn Party on The Bloc. Revelers will enjoy craft cocktails and locally sourced beer and wine, as well as live music, life-sized games of checkers and Jenga, bocce ball and other immersive lawn games.

When: Thursday, May 24, 5-7:30 p.m.
Where: The Bloc, 750 W. Seventh St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

African Food & Arts Pop Up at Delicious Pizza





Immerse yourself in African food and culture at the Taste Afrique: Food & Arts Pop Up this Saturday afternoon at Delicious Pizza. While free entry passes have already sold out, you can still make a reservation to participate in a paint-and-sip session led by Nigerian artist and entertainer Ofili Designs of the Wowo Boyz reality comedy television series.

When: Saturday, May 26, 12:30-8 p.m.
Where: Delicious Pizza, 5419 W. Adams Blvd.
Admission: $35 for 2 p.m. or 5 p.m. reservation

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineLos Angeles
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Walmart employee steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
7-day planner
Surfers from across world join International Bodysurfing Championship
Over 600 backpacks given away in Carson
More Society
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News