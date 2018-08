The 4 best movies screening in Beverly Hills this week

The Heart of Nuba (2016)

The Great Silence (1968)

The Death of Stalin (2017)

The Rider (2017)

If you're looking to forgo the latest franchise mega-blockbuster in favor of the best-reviewed movies in theaters, there are plenty of options in and around Beverly Hills.From a life-affirming documentary to the U.S. debut of a 50-year-old Italian masterpiece, here are the four movies to see in and around Beverly Hills this week, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes ---The documentary, which holds a perfect 100 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, is screening at 2:40 p.m. daily at Laemmle's Music Hall 3 (9036 Wilshire Blvd.) through May 3.The film, which also holds a 100 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, is showing at Ahrya Fine Arts Theater (8556 Wilshire Blvd.) through May 3."The Death of Stalin" enjoys a 96 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes; it's playing at AMC Sunset 5 (8000 W. Sunset Blvd.) through May 2.The film, which has a 96 percent critical score, is showing at The Landmark (10850 West Pico Blvd.) through May 3.