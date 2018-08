The 4 best movies screening in the Valley this week

Keep the Change

Looking to shake things up this week? Skip the blockbusters and sample some of the most critically acclaimed films showing in the Valley this week.From a quirky New York romantic comedy to an edge-of-your seat horror flick, here are the four movies to see in and around the Valley this week, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes With a critical score of 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Keep the Change" has gotten rave reviews thus far. It plays at Laemmle's Town Center 5 (17200 Ventura Blvd.) through May 10.Another 100 percent critical approval rating makes this documentary a must-see. It's playing at Laemmle's Town Center 5 (17200 Ventura Blvd.) through May 10."The Rider" has a 96 percent critical score; it's showing at Laemmle's Town Center 5 (17200 Ventura Blvd.) through May 10.With a current critical score of 95 percent , positive feedback for the new horror film has been anything but muted.It's playing at the ArcLight Sherman Oaks (15301 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks), AMC Promenade 16 (21801 Oxnard St., Woodland Hills), Regency Van Nuys Plant 16 (7876 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys), Pacific Northridge Fashion Center 10 (9400 Shirley Ave., Northridge), Pacific Winnetka 12 (9201 Winnetka Ave., Chatsworth), AMC Fallbrook 7 (6731 Fallbrook Ave., West Hills) and Edwards Calabasas Stadium 16 (4767 Commons Way, Calabasas). Get tickets here