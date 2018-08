The 5 best films screening in Santa Monica this week

Day for Night

Let the Sunshine In

If you're looking to forgo the latest franchise mega-blockbuster in favor of the best-reviewed movies in theaters, this week presents a handful of top options around Santa Monica.From a 1970s classic to an edge-of-your-seat horror flick, here are the five movies to see in and around Santa Monica this week, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes Considered one of director Francois Truffaut's best, this 1973 film has a 100 percent positive critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. It's screening at the Laemmle Royal on May 10.Satirical comedy "The Death of Stalin" enjoys a 96 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes; it's also playing at Laemmle's Monica Film Center (1332 2nd St.) through May 10.With a current critical score of 95 percent , positive feedback for the horror film has been anything but muted. It's playing at AMC Santa Monica 7 (1310 3rd St.), ArcLight Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Pl.e, Ste. 330) and AMC Dine-In Theatres Marina 6 (13455 Maxella Ave., Marina Del Rey)."Zama" currently holds a 93 percent critical score. It's playing at Laemmle's Royal Theatre (11523 Santa Monica Blvd.) through May 10.The French film has a current positive rating of 91 percent from critics; it's screening at Laemmle's Royal Theatre (11523 Santa Monica Blvd.) through May 10.