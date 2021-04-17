The Broad Museum to reopen in May

The Broad is reopening to the public on 5/26! Free advance tickets will be available beginning 5/12 at 10am PT. New health and safety policies will be in place to allow visitors the opportunity to safely reflect, reconnect, and be inspired. Learn more at https://t.co/Trm4yy7OYG. pic.twitter.com/e79Z8goK9A — The Broad (@TheBroad) April 16, 2021

LACMA announced it will reopen its doors to visitors starting April 1 - and the museum will feature several new exhibits.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One of Southern California's most cherished museums ready to welcome back everyone.The Broad announced plans to reopen on May 26.The museum will have free exhibitions featuring new acquisitions and works on view for the first time -- alongside new digital offerings and in-depth installations throughout its galleries.Single artist presentations will include 13 works by Jean-Michel Basquiat.The Broad was closed for more than a year.