Society

'The only superstar is Jesus': Kanye West speaks at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church

HOUSTON, Texas -- In one of his most spiritual collaborations yet, rap superstar Kanye West took the stage with Joel Osteen at the popular preacher's megachurch in Houston Sunday.

Fans in town had two opportunities to see West at Lakewood Church. Though entry is free, some scalpers who scooped up tickets are selling them for $500 each.

A church spokesperson said the 42-year-old Grammy award winner attended the 11 a.m. CST service for a conversation with Osteen on West's faith journey and overcoming adversity.

"God has been calling me for a long time," West said. "The devil has been distracting me for a long time."

West spoke about how he feels many producers, musicians, artists, designers and business people aren't working towards their faith.

"The greatest artist that God ever created is now working for him," said West, referring to himself. "I'm here in service to God. No weapon formed against me shall prosper."

On a more humble note, West said, "The only superstar is Jesus."



Later in the evening, West will hold his own "Sunday Service" at Lakewood. The free tickets, which became available on Saturday, sold out in less than 15 minutes. For those who were able to score tickets, doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

"Sunday Service" started as a small gathering among West, wife Kim Kardashian, their family, and his choir but has now grown as a cultural phenomenon. Sunday will be West's largest, where he's expected to reach over seven million viewers.

WATCH: Fans line up ahead of Kanye West Sunday Service at Lakewood Church
EMBED More News Videos

Fans lining up to see Kanye West at Lakewood Church



Those who can't attend in person can watch the service live on the church's Facebook and YouTube pages, website, app and on SiriusXM's Joel Osteen Radio channel 128 as well as the SiriusXM app.
The visit stems from a personal invite from Osteen on Oct. 25. A spokesperson said Osteen and West "do speak from time to time," and according to an article published by TMZ, Osteen is a fan of West and believes his life is rooted in faith and love.

West began his Houston visit at a local jail, performing for more than 200 inmates who were clearly moved by the mini concert.

In October, West released his ninth studio album "Jesus Is King," and the gospel-inspired album debuted at number 1 at the top of the Billboard 200.


RELATED: Fans resell Kanye West' Sunday Service tickets for up to $500
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonkanye westreligionchurchmusic newslakewood church
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 3 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on 10 Fwy. in El Monte
Democratic presidential candidates participate in CSULA forum
3 arrested after Long Beach fight between Trump supporters, counter-protesters
5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home
69-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run in Panorama City
Suspect in shooting rampage at Saugus High School has died
Saugus High shooting: Coroner IDs 2 teens killed by classmate
Show More
Family escapes from dramatic apartment fire in South Los Angeles
1 killed in deputy-involved shooting in Lake Elsinore
City of Westminster gets first-ever school resource officer
Santa Clarita school shooting re-ignites conversation on possible warning signs
Riverside students claim they were robbed while walking from school
More TOP STORIES News