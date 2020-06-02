Society

The Rainbow Disney Collection 2020 is here for Pride Month

The Walt Disney Company is getting ready to celebrate Pride Month in style.

The Rainbow Disney Collection 2020 is here with an array of over 20 products to choose from. Items include ear headbands, T-shirts, tanks, plush toys, accessories and pins -- just to name a few.

In recognition of Pride Month 2020 and in honor of the Rainbow Disney Collection, Disney is donating $100,000 to GLSEN, a leading education organization working to create safe and inclusive K-12 schools for LGBTQ+ students.

Shop the new products here.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypridelgbtq pridepride month
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal cities extend Tuesday curfews amid continued unrest
LAPD Chief Michel Moore apologizes for 'blood on their hands' comment
VIDEO: Man appears to pull out rifle, aim at protesters in SoCal
Massive Hollywood protest scheduled for Tuesday
What to expect ahead of today's march for George Floyd
Blackout Tuesday: Music industry's protest movement goes viral
Magic Johnson: Protesters must also participate in November election
Show More
Houston police chief to President Trump: 'Keep your mouth shut'
LAPD arrests robbery suspects after high-speed chase
Man fatally shot during attempted burglary at Philly gun shop
'Tiger King' saga: Carole Baskin wins ownership of Joe Exotic's former zoo
Riverside County sheriff takes a knee in solidarity with protesters
More TOP STORIES News