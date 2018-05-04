The very best movies showing in Burbank this week

From an edge-of-your-seat horror flick to an indie mind-bender, here are the movies to see in and around the city this week, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
The Endless
Acclaimed filmmakers Moorhead and Benson return with this mind-bending thriller that follows two brothers who receive a cryptic video message inspiring them to revisit the UFO death cult they escaped a decade earlier. Hoping to find the closure that they couldn't as young men, they're forced to reconsider the cult's beliefs when confronted with unexplainable phenomena surrounding the camp. As the members prepare for the coming of a mysterious event, the brothers race to unravel the seemingly impossible truth before their lives become permanently entangled with the cult.
With a97 percent critical score, this indie flick has garnered plenty of positive attention. It's playing at Laemmle's NoHo 7 (5240 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood) through May 10. Get tickets here.
A Quiet Place
In the modern horror thriller A Quiet Place, a family of four must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival. If they hear you, they hunt you.
With a current critical score of 95 percent, positive feedback for the new horror film has been anything but muted. It's playing at AMC Burbank 16 (125 E. Palm Ave.) and AMC Burbank Town Center 6 (770 North 1st St.). Get tickets here.
Zama
Zama, an officer of the Spanish Crown born in South America, waits for a letter from the King granting him a transfer from the town in which he is stagnating, to a better place. His situation is delicate. He must ensure that nothing overshadows his transfer. He is forced to accept submissively every task entrusted to him by successive Governors who come and go as he stays behind. The years go by and the letter from the King never arrives. When Zama notices everything is lost, he joins a party of soldiers that go after a dangerous bandit.
"Zama" currently holds a 93 percent critical score. It's playing at NoHo 7 (5240 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood) through May 10. Get tickets here.
Isle of Dogs
Isle of Dogs tells the story of ATARI KOBAYASHI, 12-year-old ward to corrupt Mayor Kobayashi. When, by Executive Decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump, Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies to Trash Island in search of his bodyguard-dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly-found mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture.
This quirky, canine-centric Wes Anderson film has a 90 percent critical score; it's playing at AMC Burbank 16 (125 E. Palm Ave.). Get tickets here.
Tully
A new comedy from Academy Award-nominated director Jason Reitman Up in the Air and Academy Award-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody Juno. Marlo Academy Award winner Charlize Theron, a mother of three including a newborn, is gifted a night nanny by her brother Mark Duplass. Hesitant to the extravagance at first, Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising, and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully Mackenzie Davis.
"Tully" holds an 89 percent positive score on Rotten Tomatoes. It's playing at AMC Burbank 16 (125 E. Palm Ave.) through May 10. Get tickets here.