The very best movies showing in Burbank this week

If you're looking to forgo the latest franchise mega-blockbuster in favor of the best-reviewed movies in theaters, this week presents a handful of top options in and around Burbank.From an edge-of-your-seat horror flick to an indie mind-bender, here are the movies to see in and around the city this week, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes With a 97 percent critical score, this indie flick has garnered plenty of positive attention. It's playing at Laemmle's NoHo 7 (5240 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood) through May 10.With a current critical score of 95 percent , positive feedback for the new horror film has been anything but muted. It's playing at AMC Burbank 16 (125 E. Palm Ave.) and AMC Burbank Town Center 6 (770 North 1st St.)."Zama" currently holds a 93 percent critical score. It's playing at NoHo 7 (5240 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood) through May 10.This quirky, canine-centric Wes Anderson film has a 90 percent critical score; it's playing at AMC Burbank 16 (125 E. Palm Ave.)."Tully" holds an 89 percent positive score on Rotten Tomatoes. It's playing at AMC Burbank 16 (125 E. Palm Ave.) through May 10.