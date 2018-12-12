SOCIETY

Therapy dogs bring joy to cancer patients in Orange

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) --
Santa Paws made the rounds at the infusion clinic at UCI Medical Center in Orange. The pet therapy dogs, dressed in holiday attire, brought some holiday joy to cancer patients.


The pooches and their owners are part of the UCI Health pet therapy program. The program aids healing for hospital patients.

Studies show patients who are exposed to therapy dogs see their blood pressure lower. Studies also show a pet therapy dog can decrease levels of stress and anxiety that are often elevated during the holiday season.

All dogs in the UCI Health Pet Therapy Program are certified and evaluated by the hospital's pet therapy coordinator.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydogstherapyhospitalsanta clauscancerOrangeOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Christmas Woodie Parade lifts spirits in Malibu
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
'Safe Parking' provides support for homeless living in cars
7-day planner
More Society
Top Stories
Holy Fire arson suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1M bail
20 OC suspects indicted on drug, weapons charges
Amtrak workers protest scheduled closure of Riverside call center
Justice William Newsom, father of Gavin Newsom, dies at age 84
'Sesame Street' introduces homeless muppet named Lily
How to keep stress low during holiday season
4th person convicted in beating death of USC grad student
Vitaminwater offering $100K to ditch your smartphone for 1 year
Show More
Average gas price drops for 50th consecutive day in LA County
Chocolate factory spill in Germany creates gooey mess
Purple Heart medal stolen from Valencia widow
New research details how red meat can elevate heart risk
Family of Whittier Blvd hit-and-run victim asks suspect to come forward
More News