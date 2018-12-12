Therapy dogs bring joy to cancer patients in Orange

Santa Paws made the rounds at the infusion clinic at UCI Medical Center in Orange. The pet therapy dogs, dressed in holiday attire, brought some holiday joy to cancer patients.The pooches and their owners are part of the UCI Health pet therapy program. The program aids healing for hospital patients.Studies show patients who are exposed to therapy dogs see their blood pressure lower. Studies also show a pet therapy dog can decrease levels of stress and anxiety that are often elevated during the holiday season.All dogs in the UCI Health Pet Therapy Program are certified and evaluated by the hospital's pet therapy coordinator.