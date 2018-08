These 5 films have critics raving. Here's where to catch them in LA this week

Leave No Trace

From a sensual foreign film to a big-hearted documentary, there's an impressive lineup of top-rated movies showing on the big screen in Los Angeles.Whether you're in the market for a painfully relatable middle school coming-of-age story or an intimate look at the life of fashion designer Alexander McQueen, here are the highest rated films to catch this week, based on critical scores sourced sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes . (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database .)Boasting a 100 percent positive critical score, the film "takes an effectively low-key approach to a potentially sensationalistic story--and further benefits from brilliant work by Ben Foster and Thomasin McKenzie," according to Rotten Tomatoes' critical consensus . It's playing at Landmark Regent Theatre (1045 Broxton Ave.) through the weekend.Also carrying a 100 percent critics score, "McQueen" has garnered plenty of praise since its limited release on July 20, with critics indicating it's "an intimate, well-sourced, and overall moving look at a young life and brilliant career that were tragically cut short." It screens at AMC Burbank Town Center (201 E. Magnolia Blvd.) through the weekend, Arclight Hollywood (6360 Sunset Blvd.) and Arclight Pasadena (336 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Aug. 14, and The Landmark (10850 West Pico Blvd.) through Aug. 16.The affecting film "explores all-consuming emotion with beguiling restraint, adding up to a delicately understated character study fueled by the power of love," according to critical consensus . You can catch it screening at Laemmle's Royal Theatre (11523 Santa Monica Blvd.) through Aug. 16."Won't You Be My Neighbor" boasts an outstanding 99 percent positive critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes , with a consensus that the film "takes a fittingly patient and honest look at the life and legacy of a television pioneer whose work has enriched generations."It's screening this week at AMC Sunset 5 (8000 W. Sunset Blvd.), The Landmark (10850 West Pico Blvd.), Laemmle Monica Film Center (1332 2nd St.) and Laemmle Playhouse 7 (673 E. Colorado Blvd.).This breakout project, which comes from writer-director Bo Burnham and stars Elsie Fisher, has earned a stellar 98 percent positive critical rating since its opening on Friday. This week, it's playing at Arclight Hollywood (6360 Sunset Blvd.), AMC Sunset 5 (8000 W. Sunset Blvd.), Pacific Theatres at the Grove (189 The Grove Drive), Arclight Culver City (9500 Culver Blvd.) and more.