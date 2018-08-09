These 5 films have critics raving. Here's where to catch them in LA this week

Whether you're in the market for a painfully relatable middle school coming-of-age story or an intimate look at the life of fashion designer Alexander McQueen, here are the highest rated films to catch this week, based on critical scores sourced sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database.)
Leave No Trace
A father and daughter live a perfect but mysterious existence in Forest Park, a beautiful nature reserve near Portland, Oregon, rarely making contact with the world. But when a small mistake tips them off to authorities, they are sent on an increasingly erratic journey in search of a place to call their own.
Boasting a 100 percent positive critical score, the film "takes an effectively low-key approach to a potentially sensationalistic story--and further benefits from brilliant work by Ben Foster and Thomasin McKenzie," according to Rotten Tomatoes' critical consensus. It's playing at Landmark Regent Theatre (1045 Broxton Ave.) through the weekend.
McQueen
Alexander McQueen's rags-to-riches story is a modern-day fairy tale, laced with the gothic. Mirroring the savage beauty, boldness and vivacity of his design, this documentary is an intimate revelation of McQueen's own world, both tortured and inspired, which celebrates a radical and mesmerizing genius of profound influence.
Also carrying a 100 percent critics score, "McQueen" has garnered plenty of praise since its limited release on July 20, with critics indicating it's "an intimate, well-sourced, and overall moving look at a young life and brilliant career that were tragically cut short." It screens at AMC Burbank Town Center (201 E. Magnolia Blvd.) through the weekend, Arclight Hollywood (6360 Sunset Blvd.) and Arclight Pasadena (336 E. Colorado Blvd.) through Aug. 14, and The Landmark (10850 West Pico Blvd.) through Aug. 16.
The Cakemaker
A German pastry maker travels to Jerusalem in search for the wife and son of his dead lover.
The affecting film "explores all-consuming emotion with beguiling restraint, adding up to a delicately understated character study fueled by the power of love," according tocritical consensus. You can catch it screening at Laemmle's Royal Theatre (11523 Santa Monica Blvd.) through Aug. 16.
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Fred Rogers used puppets and play to explore complex social issues: race, disability, equality and tragedy, helping form the American concept of childhood. He spoke directly to children and they responded enthusiastically. Yet today, his impact is unclear. Have we lived up to Fred's ideal of good neighbors?
"Won't You Be My Neighbor" boasts an outstanding 99 percent positive critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a consensus that the film "takes a fittingly patient and honest look at the life and legacy of a television pioneer whose work has enriched generations."
It's screening this week at AMC Sunset 5 (8000 W. Sunset Blvd.), The Landmark (10850 West Pico Blvd.), Laemmle Monica Film Center (1332 2nd St.) and Laemmle Playhouse 7 (673 E. Colorado Blvd.).
Eighth Grade
Thirteen-year-old Kayla endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of middle school -- the end of her thus far disastrous eighth grade year -- before she begins high school.
This breakout project, which comes from writer-director Bo Burnham and stars Elsie Fisher, has earned a stellar 98 percent positive critical rating since its opening on Friday. This week, it's playing at Arclight Hollywood (6360 Sunset Blvd.), AMC Sunset 5 (8000 W. Sunset Blvd.), Pacific Theatres at the Grove (189 The Grove Drive), Arclight Culver City (9500 Culver Blvd.) and more.