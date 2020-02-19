Adorable ballerinas pose in honor of Black History Month

Brandie Perry of Bee Photography took the fabulous photos after mom Roshunda Vallery reached out to her to help with the vision.
"She'd found a Pinterest picture and I put my own spin on it," Perry told ABC13. "It ended up being more girls than expected, but I say the more the merrier! Challenge accepted. And this is my creation! A bold and dramatic look at soft beauty."
The girls are part of an elite dance squad at iRule Dance Studio, where Perry's daughter also goes.
Another mom, Angela Malonson, spoke to Good Morning America, explaining that her 7-year-old Falon looks up to Misty Copeland, the first African American principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre. Falon also dances with iRule.
The owner and founder of iRule, CharLee Hanna-Rule, said everyone is welcome at her studio.
Perry shared a series of posts on her company's Facebook page, celebrating the photos and the beautiful ballerinas.
"Fierce, determined, strong," Perry captioned her initial post.
She also shared an adorable behind the scenes video of the girls all practicing their poses together.
An aunt of one of the girls shared the photos of her niece and her "ballet sisters" in a post that is now at 14,000 shares and counting, along with the caption, "BlackGirlMagic."
Watch the video above to see more of the photo shoot that, to borrow a term from ballet, was "en pointe!"