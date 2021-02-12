valentine's day

Central California business sends scary clowns to deliver Valentine's Day grams

Creepy clowns deliver flowers, balloons, chocolates and screams to any home or business in Central California.
FRESNO, Calif. -- If scaring your significant other is more your style for Valentine's Day, there's a business in Turlock that will bring their clowns right to your door.

Ranch of Horror Valentine's Grams will have your loved ones feeling spooked this weekend.

Creepy clowns deliver flowers, balloons, chocolates and screams to any home or business in Central California.

RELATED: Atwater student collects teddy bears, surprises seniors for Valentine's Day

"It's a good social distancing gift. They ring the doorbell and scare them through the doorbell cam and then leave the gifts at the door," said Heather May, marketing coordinator for Ranch of Horror.

Ranch of Horror has their clowns on standby 365 days a year. Their services are also popular for birthday gifts and graduation presents, in addition to the other holidays.

They have also now expanded their business to Louisiana and Tennessee.

RELATED: Local restaurants prep for busy Valentine's Day weekend with outdoor dining
EMBED More News Videos

Love, or at least flavor, is in the air.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniaholidaybusinessvalentine's daysurpriseclowns
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VALENTINE'S DAY
Spread the love with a tasty Valentine's pizza
Bidens display Valentine's Day message on White House lawn
IE wineries hoping long weekend will boost business
These SoCal lizards bite their partner in the head during sex
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Maps show private schools reopening where public schools aren't
3rd stimulus check for $1,400 clears House committee
Trump lawyers decry his trial, say Democrats cry 'fight' too | LIVE
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely
COVID 'long haulers': Survivor discovers his own path to healing
Here are the CVS locations in SoCal offering COVID vaccines
White House aide suspended for threatening reporter
Show More
Restaurant giving meals to those in need for Vietnamese Lunar New Year
18 bags of hacked-up body parts found in Mexico
New mat to be placed at Manhattan Beach for better access
EDD cuts off man's benefits, accuses him of being in jail
What to know as pharmacies gear up to administer COVID vaccines
More TOP STORIES News