May Day march: Thousands descend upon DTLA for fair wages, immigrant rights

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of labor and immigrant rights activists teamed up in a May Day rally and march to downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Union members, immigrant rights advocates and community activists chanted and carried signs to send a message to Washington.

Protestors said that while they come from many different backgrounds, they all have the same goals: They want jobs and they want equality.


Every year there is a different theme for the march, and on this International Workers Day, the theme was Nurse Power. Organizers said they want healthcare for all patients' safety and dignity at work for nurses.

"We're marching for a different kind of world, one that reflects the needs of common people, oppressed people, LGBT people, disabled people, the working majority where we get to make decisions and where we have a genuine democracy, " said marcher Joe Hunter.

The march began at MacArthur Park and ended with a rally at Grand Park across from City Hall.

