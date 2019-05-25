Memorial Day weekend tradition: Thousands of scouts honor the fallen at Los Angeles National Cemetery

WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts fanned out across the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Westwood on Saturday, honoring fallen service members by placing American flags on their graves two days before Memorial Day.Some 6,000 scouts and adult leaders participated in the solemn event at the cemetery, where about 88,000 veterans and their family members are buried. The first interment at the site occurred in 1889."I get to, like, put flags and read the plaques' names," Webelos Scout Alec Blachley said Saturday, "and I only do this once a year."His father, David Blachley, described the emotion of being a part of the annual tribute."It's kind of a tear-jerker, actually, watching those boys learn so young to honor the flag and our country," he said. "It's nice."