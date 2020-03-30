Coronavirus

Thousands of SoCal residents in need receive box of food amid COVID-19

By
COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Locally, we are seeing relief for the many families suffering financially because of COVID-19. The L.A. Regional Food Bank handed out thousands of boxes of food Friday.

The L.A. Regional Food Bank teamed up with the L.A. County Federation of Labor unions to help out some 5,000 families.

Union members from several locals waited in the long line for their box of food. The ones we spoke with have had their work hours cut or they've been laid off.

We asked a food recipient, how much is this going to help you guys out?

"Oh, a lot, a lot. Not just because we're out of work, but also because then we don't have to go out, we can stay home and help to contribute to flatten the curve," Maria Hinton said.

Last Tuesday, the ABC7/L.A. Rams Virtual Telethon raised over $2 million. The proceeds help organizations like the United Way fund programs to help house and feed the homeless and to pay for the food and trucks that are delivering the food distributions sites like this one.

"Well the goal is to feed families. We know there are people in the community that are struggling during this crisis," Roger Castle with L.A. Regional Food Bank said. "The need for food assistance has increased markedly ... we're trying to get more food to families who need it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus californiacoronavirusfood bankdonations
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Macy's, Kohl's, Gap to furlough majority of their workers
Coronavirus: How would hospitals decide who to treat first?
Disney offers virtual parade on YouTube amid COVID-19 closure
COVID-19 update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 2,474
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
National Guard transforms LA Convention Center into field hospital
COVID-19 update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 2,474
Gatherings at Brentwood farmers market raise concern on social media
Trump defends extending coronavirus guidelines as spread continues
102-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19
Coronavirus news update: Monday, March 30
Disney offers virtual parade on YouTube amid COVID-19 closure
Show More
UCI medical students start supply drive for hospital
USNS Mercy begins treating non-coronavirus patients in Port of LA
Convicted serial killer Lonnie Franklin Jr. dies on death row at 67
Coronavirus: Kaiser temporarily closing some IE medical office buildigs
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News