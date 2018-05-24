SOCIETY

Thousands sworn in as US citizens at LA naturalization ceremony

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of foreigners were sworn in as American citizens during a Wednesday ceremony in downtown Los Angeles. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thousands of foreigners were sworn in as American citizens during a Wednesday ceremony in downtown Los Angeles.

The afternoon ceremony held at the LA Convention Center saw the newly naturalized citizens take the oath of allegiance while their loved ones looked on.

The judge for the swearing-in event even got emotional prior to giving the oath.

American flags began waving in the air once the applicants officially became U.S. citizens. The candidates came from more than 120 countries, including Mexico, China and the Philippines.

Applicants sworn in also included members of the United States military.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycitizenshipimmigrationDowntown LALos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News