Thousands of foreigners were sworn in as American citizens during a Wednesday ceremony in downtown Los Angeles.The afternoon ceremony held at the LA Convention Center saw the newly naturalized citizens take the oath of allegiance while their loved ones looked on.The judge for the swearing-in event even got emotional prior to giving the oath.American flags began waving in the air once the applicants officially became U.S. citizens. The candidates came from more than 120 countries, including Mexico, China and the Philippines.Applicants sworn in also included members of the United States military.