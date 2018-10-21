SOCIETY

Thousands to participate in annual AIDS Walk Los Angeles

The 34th annual AIDS Walk Los Angeles is set to get underway Sunday morning.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The 34th annual AIDS Walk Los Angeles is set to get underway Sunday morning.

At 10 a.m., thousands of people will walk in support of AIDS patients and to raise money for AIDS research.

The event is a 6.2-mile fundraising walk that takes about 2.5 hours to complete. It will all began at the steps of L.A. City Hall in Grand Park.

The money raised goes to APLA Health and 20 other HIV/AIDS service organizations.

ABC7's own Ellen Leyva will lead the ABC7 team to walk for an AIDS-free generation. Joining her will be other ABC7 personalities like Karl Schmid, as well as a team of Eyewitnesses.

AIDS Walk L.A. is the largest AIDS fundraising event in California, bringing 30,000 participants together annually to fight HIV/AIDS. It will also feature plenty of food, musical performances and appearances by HIV/AIDS activists and leaders.

For more information, visit www.aidswalk.net or call (213) 201-WALK.

