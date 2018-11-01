Thousands took to the streets in West Hollywood to celebrate the 31st annual Halloween Carnaval Wednesday night.Security was tight as hundreds of Sheriff's personnel were on hand as people in outlandish costumes walked the streets on what is billed as the world's largest Halloween party.Politics was a theme for the night as people used their costumes to make political statements.On hand were a man dressed as Captain America stumping against President Donald Trump, a group dressed as Supreme Court justices and one person who was dressed as a "voter suppression booth."The festivities took place along Santa Monica Boulevard between Doheny Drive and La Cienega Boulevard.The celebration, which ended at about 11 p.m., prompted road closures.Roads were expected to open once again Thursday at 6 a.m.