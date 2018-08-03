Thousands of people were at the Coliseum Friday hoping to land a job with the Los Angeles Rams as the new NFL season approaches.For John Bess, things turned out great for him. He was sporting a Rams uniform and now he's employed by the team.Bess had been looking for work after he said he was laid off from a job do to an illness. He was one of thousands of people looking to work for the Rams at the Coliseum's job fair."It looks like I got a job," Bess said. "Hey, there it is, right there. I'll take it."Bess is hoping to work in crowd management for the Rams, but he's willing to be placed in any number of jobs offered by the team including ticketing, security, concessions and more.The job fair was organized by the Los Angeles Work Source Center."Today he have a huge hiring event, the biggest hiring event in Los Angeles this year," said Arthur Guerrero of South Los Angeles Work Source Center."No experience necessary for the jobs. If you have experience we'll place you in different areas of the stadium," Guerrero added. "We have guest services, ushers, event staff, crowd management."Those facing the heat hoping to find work didn't have to wait long to get it. Those passing interviews were hired on the spot."I want to work for the Rams," applicant Patrick Galego said. "I already went to their practice on Monday."As the Rams get ready to kick off the NFL season at the Coliseum, they're hiring some 5,000 people.The job fair started at 8 a.m. and scheduled to end at 3 p.m.