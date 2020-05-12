Thunderbirds to fly over Southern California Friday as part of U.S. tour saluting frontline workers

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over Southern California as part of their tour to honor frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The aerial show is expected to cover lots of ground, with the flyover covering 26 medical centers in the San Diego and Los Angeles areas.
The flyover will involve six F-16C/D Fighting Falcons.
The route over San Diego will start Friday at noon and last about 15 minutes.
The route over Los Angeles will start at 1:10 p.m. and last about 30 minutes.
Thunderbirds to Salute California COVID-19 Responders— Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) May 12, 2020
Las Vegas, Nev. – The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, will honor frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with formation flights over...
For full release: https://t.co/EprguidNoo pic.twitter.com/fsBmDcsLR4
A map of the route is expected to be released Thursday.
Residents are advised they should be able to see the flyover from their homes and they are asked to not gather in groups to watch.
The Thunderbirds, alongside the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, had been making their way across other major U.S. cities, performing the air shows as a tribute to healthcare workers, first responders, military and other essential personnel.
"We hope to give onlookers a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the frontline our fight against COVID-19," said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbirds commander and leader.
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds fly over NYC, NJ to salute frontline workers
Earlier this month, the flight teams soared over Washington D.C., where many spectators were seen practicing physical distancing, though sidewalks around the National Mall were crowded. They also flew over Baltimore, Atlanta and Florida.
Those flights were the last they would do as a team. Upcoming flyovers will be split up between the two, with the Blue Angels taking over eastern states and the Thunderbirds leading the charge for flyovers in western states, including California.