Ticket holders for Kobe, Gianna Bryant memorial feel honored, grateful ahead of event

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The select few who were able to buy tickets to Monday's celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant are expressing a feeling of honor.
"The fact that I got selected to be a part of Kobe's and Gigi's celebration, it's a really big honor for me, especially for a huge Laker fan like me," said Van Nuys resident Rudy Aguado, who is grateful to be attending, especially knowing Kobe's family and former teammates will be there.
"It will bring closure to the sense that he's no longer with us but his legacy lives on," he said.
In order to get tickets, fans had to register online, then hope to get an access code that would allow them to purchase tickets Wednesday morning. Others were put on a waiting list.
"I feel bad for those who are die-hard fans and they didn't get them. They didn't get chosen," said Aguado.
The price points reflected Kobe and Gianna's jersey numbers, 2 and 24. Irvine resident Noah Aros was able to buy two for $224 each.
"There's definitely an emotional attachment to who he was, what he represented and how he impacted lives. Especially my life, as a kid and as an athlete and as an adult growing up," said Aros.
They are somber for the reason behind the ticket, but excited to celebrate Bryant's legacy.
"It should be a celebration because of the life that he lived. Not so much about the tragedy of his loss," said Aros.
"The fact that we're getting a ceremony like this, it just shows how much he really meant to the city," said Aguado.
The celebration of life will be held at Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 24, a date that reflects their numbers 2 and 24.
Those who have not received tickets to this event are urged to stay away from Staples Center because there will not be access to it, and there will not be any monitors showing it. They say to instead, watch it on TV.
