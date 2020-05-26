accuweather

Tips for having a safe picnic that complies with social distancing

Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, you can still enjoy a picnic while adhering to social distancing recommendations. Here are a few tips from AccuWeather about how to do so safely:

  • Think about the location of your picnic. Considering having it in your backyard or a neighborhood green space instead of a popular park or tourist area that is more likely to be crowded. If you are going to a popular destination, considering going at an off-peak time to minimize exposure to crowds.
  • When you decide where you're headed, confirm the hours of operation and be sure to obey any restrictions or other rules that are in place.
  • Don't forget to bring personal protective equipment like face masks and gloves as well as hand sanitizer and other supplies.
  • Public picnic tables could be closed temporarily, so plan to bring blankets or lawn chairs to sit on.
  • The safest way to enjoy a picnic and still practice social distancing is to picnic with other people in your household. If you do invite people outside of your household, be sure to set up at least six feet apart and refrain from sharing food or utensils.
  • When the picnic is over, remember to clean up after yourself and aim to leave things better than you found them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthsocial distancingsummeraccuweathercoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
What everybody should know to help prevent hot car deaths this summer
AAA predicts near-record-low Memorial Day travel this year
What to know about coronavirus and pools
Final supermoon of 2020 rises this week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hair salons, barbershops can reopen in most CA counties
4 police officers fired after video shows officer kneeling on neck of black man who died
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms highest single-day total of new cases
Caught on camera: Brown bear creeps up behind boy hiking
COVID-19 in OC: 110 new cases, no additional deaths
White woman in NYC calls police on black man over dog leash
Coronavirus testing site opens at Dodger Stadium
Show More
'Dangerous' suspect wanted in murder of woman in Upland
Disney World to present plans for theme park's phased reopening
Arleta household shattered after COVID-19 kills 2 family members
LA County to consider plan to let certain cities reopen faster
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials
More TOP STORIES News