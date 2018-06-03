SOCIETY

Toddler makes life-saving 911 call after mom becomes unconscious

Authorities have released the 911 call of a toddler who contacted emergency officials when her mother passed out at home. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
CLEVELAND, Texas (KABC) --
Authorities have released the 911 call of a toddler who contacted emergency officials when her mother passed out at home.

Dorothy Craig, 3, was able to act quickly and call 911 when her mother fell unconscious on the floor Wednesday.

"Liberty County 911," the operator answered.

"Mommy," the toddler said.

As the call continued, the 3-year-old was able to tell the operator that her mom was on the floor.

Liberty County Sheriff's deputies found the house by going door-to-door.

Dorothy's mom, Miranda, suffers from narcolepsy and had previously instructed her daughter on how to use the emergency number.

"When she was really little, I taught her how to call 911," Miranda Craig said. "She's done it for me twice now, and she's my little hero."

A toddler made a life-saving call when her mom became unconscious.

