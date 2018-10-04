SOCIETY

Toddler accidentally shreds more than $1K saved up for Utah Utes season tickets

EMBED </>More Videos

A Utah family is out more than $1,000 after their toddler got his hands on it and put it in a shredder. (KABC)

UTAH (KABC) --
A Utah family is out more than $1,000 after their toddler got his hands on it and put it in a shredder.

The Belnaps are intense Utah Utes fans and they were saving money to buy football season tickets. The money was in a white envelope, but when they grabbed it - it was empty.

That's until Jackee Belnap checked the shredder and knew exactly who had done it.

"Inside I heard, 'Benny, I found the money.' Then when I came in, she wasn't super happy...she had the shredder open and said this looks like a $100 bill," Ben Belnap said.

The parents said as upset as they were, they couldn't help laughing.

In the past, little Leo helped his parents shred papers, but now he's banned from using the shredder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfamilytoddlerchildrenmoneycollege footballUtah
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
LA councilman proposes trap and release program for coyotes
Gerber announces search for its next spokesbaby
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
LA City Council OKs exploring Hollywood sign aerial tram idea
More Society
Top Stories
Sexual assault survivors protest Kavanaugh in Hollywood
Family of slain Silver Lake Trader Joe's worker files claim against LAPD
Dodgers take Game 1 of NLDS over Atlanta Braves
Hate letter sent to elementary school principal in Highland
LA councilman proposes trap and release program for coyotes
'Suge' Knight sentenced to 28 years for fatal 2015 altercation
Kavanaugh says he 'might have been too emotional' at hearing
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Show More
Protesters blame riot at Norco prison on new state policy
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh protest
Cool Kid Lexie Peltola helps kids learn to read in Santa Clarita
Sherman Oaks group rescues dogs allegedly abused by owner
OC woman, 64, charged with murdering her mother, 92
More News