A Utah family is out more than $1,000 after their toddler got his hands on it and put it in a shredder.The Belnaps are intense Utah Utes fans and they were saving money to buy football season tickets. The money was in a white envelope, but when they grabbed it - it was empty.That's until Jackee Belnap checked the shredder and knew exactly who had done it."Inside I heard, 'Benny, I found the money.' Then when I came in, she wasn't super happy...she had the shredder open and said this looks like a $100 bill," Ben Belnap said.The parents said as upset as they were, they couldn't help laughing.In the past, little Leo helped his parents shred papers, but now he's banned from using the shredder.