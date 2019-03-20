lottery

Powerball lottery jackpot at $550M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday

EMBED <>More Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

The Powerball jackpot grew again after no one won Saturday night's drawing. Since there was no jackpot winner, the top prize for Wednesday's drawing has grown to $550 million.

Tonight's drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET|9:59 p.m. CT|7:59 p.m. PT.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

This drawing will come just weeks after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history, anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million. The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 30-34-39-53-67 with a Powerball of 11.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballus worldmega millionslottery
LOTTERY
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
Eyewitness This: Tesla's Model Y, turkey recall, soaring Powerball jackpot
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Suspect breakdances at end of CHP chase
Memorial held for USC music student shot, killed near campus
New bridge housing center opening up in Hollywood
Lancaster super bloom becomes new hot spot, putting poppies in danger
Culver City parents describe death of 6-month-old baby
Disney and 21st Century Fox acquisition becomes official
San Bernardino: Naked man running across 215 Fwy struck, killed
Show More
Up to 700 rats were living with elderly family in Ojai home, officials say
Pepper ball used after fight at Moreno Valley school
Vegas shootout outside Bellagio caught on camera
Angela Lansbury reflects on her 75-year acting career
Adult vaccines: Should everyone take them?
More TOP STORIES News