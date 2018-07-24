Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram

INSTAGRAM

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Did you navigate here from ABC7's Instagram? Click the links below to read our top stories from the platform.

HEADLINES:

Woman, 25, rushed to hospital from Demi Lovato's Hollywood Hills home

Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand

Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager was killed by police gunfire amid standoff shootout

Bear cub severely burned in Colo. wildfires nearly healed, taken out of isolation

Couple unexpectedly delivers baby at Chick-fil-A in Texas; baby will get free Chick-fil-A food for life

'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City up for sale for nearly $2M
California Supreme Court pulls measure that would divide state in 3 from November ballot

Minneapolis day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler by hanging him
Target offers teachers 15 percent discount on school supplies

Bear spotted roaming Granada Hills neighborhood

'I don't have a nose:' Woman accused of biting off victim's nose and swallowing it
Hawaii volcano: Lava bomb punctures tour boat's roof, injures 12 passengers

FDA recalls heart and blood pressure medicines due to cancer-causing substance

When you witness news, share it! Tag your photos and videos with #abc7eyewitness. We feature the top 7 images from Instagram Wednesdays on Eyewitness News at 3 p.m.

