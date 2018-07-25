Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram

INSTAGRAM

LOS ANGELES (KABC)
HEADLINES:

SpaceX launches 10 communications satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base

Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed with pickax; suspect turns himself in

Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital following medical emergency at her Hollywood Hills home

Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand

Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager was killed by police gunfire amid standoff shootout
Bear cub severely burned in Colo. wildfires nearly healed, taken out of isolation

Couple unexpectedly delivers baby at Chick-fil-A in Texas; baby will get free Chick-fil-A food for life

'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City up for sale for nearly $2M

California Supreme Court pulls measure that would divide state in 3 from November ballot

Minneapolis day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler by hanging him

Target offers teachers 15 percent discount on school supplies
Bear spotted roaming Granada Hills neighborhood

'I don't have a nose:' Woman accused of biting off victim's nose and swallowing it

