For parents at the Torrance Memorial Medical Center this holiday season is extra special.These parents are taking home the gift of life.Keeping with long-standing tradition, newborns are being sent home wrapped in a festive stocking.The tradition is for all babies born at the hospital in December.Volunteers handmade all the stockings.It's a practice spanning more than 30 years.Torrance Memorial opened its renovated Pat and Ellen Theodora Pediatric/Young Adult Pavilion in October.The new facility includes a new mother baby unit.The hospital says the rooms are 25 percent larger.Not that these little bundles of joy need that much room.