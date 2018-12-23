SOCIETY

Torrance parents bring home newborns from hospital in handmade holiday stockings

TORRANCE, Calif. --
For parents at the Torrance Memorial Medical Center this holiday season is extra special.



These parents are taking home the gift of life.

Keeping with long-standing tradition, newborns are being sent home wrapped in a festive stocking.

The tradition is for all babies born at the hospital in December.

Volunteers handmade all the stockings.

It's a practice spanning more than 30 years.

Torrance Memorial opened its renovated Pat and Ellen Theodora Pediatric/Young Adult Pavilion in October.

The new facility includes a new mother baby unit.

The hospital says the rooms are 25 percent larger.

Not that these little bundles of joy need that much room.
