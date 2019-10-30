halloween

Towns near Philadelphia changing date of Halloween due to rain

This is not a trick, and depending on who you are talking to, it's not a treat either.

With rain in the forecast for Halloween, some towns near Philadelphia are moving trick-or-treating to a different date.

In Spring Township, Pennsylvania and Hammonton, New Jersey, trick-or-treating has been moved one day earlier to Wednesday, October 30.

Hammonton's announcement said the Quality of Life Committee made the decision in collaboration with the police department and the school district. They noted that the safety of children is their number one priority.
Halloween events in Mantua Township, New Jersey and West Chester, Pennsylvania have moved their trick-or-treating to a day later on Friday, November 1.

For some, the decision boils down to safety. Rain could mean reduced visibility and slippery sidewalks and roads, especially given the wet leaves.

For others, Halloween is October 31 regardless of weather.

Also, parents who have rearranged their work schedules to trick-or-treat with their children on Halloween may now not be able to take part.

More than 150,000 people have signed an online petition to move Halloween to Saturday each year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhalloweenu.s. & worldsevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
Secrets behind Kelly Ripa's EPIC looks for annual Halloween show
Halloween 2019: Carve your pumpkin like a pro
OC children get special 3-D Halloween costumes
Stay in a haunted hotel room at the Brookdale Lodge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Simi Valley brush fire burns 200 acres in red flag conditions
Simi Valley fire evacuation map
3 dead, 9 injured after mass shooting at party in Long Beach
Getty Fire evacuations remain amid strongest winds of season
Getty Fire cause: Wind carried tree branch into power line, officials say
Actor John Witherspoon, who played dad in 'Friday,' dies at 77
304K SCE customers remain under power shutoff consideration
Show More
Dashcam video shows start of Getty Fire
Extreme red flag conditions: Hurricane-velocity winds expected
Man charged after allegedly pulling gun over Popeyes
SoCal fire danger: Communities prepare for red-flag conditions
Getty Fire evacuation map: Mandatory order zones, road and school closures
More TOP STORIES News